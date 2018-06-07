Moscow

Italian opening on sanctions positive - Moscow (2)

Russian foreign ministry tells ANSA will work with Italy

Italian opening on sanctions positive - Moscow (2)

Moscow, June 7 - The Russian foreign ministry has welcomed the new Italian government's call for Western sanctions on Russia to be revised. Responding to ANSA, the ministry said that Moscow aims to work "jointly with the new Italian government in a spirit of positive continuity of Russian-Italian relations. "We weren't the ones to introduce them (the sanctions) but we will undoubtedly welcome considered, reasonable approaches. "The declarations of the (new) Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Italian parliament (this week) show that the head of the new government intends to cooperate with our country. "Russia intends to do the same".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

di Giovanni Pastore

Incidente sulla A20, donna in grave condizioni

Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni

di Salvatore De Maria

Sudtirol-Cosenza su Rai3 Calabria

Sudtirol-Cosenza su Rai3 Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33