Italian opening on sanctions positive - Moscow (2)

Moscow
07/06/2018
Moscow, June 7 - The Russian foreign ministry has welcomed the new Italian government's call for Western sanctions on Russia to be revised. Responding to ANSA, the ministry said that Moscow aims to work "jointly with the new Italian government in a spirit of positive continuity of Russian-Italian relations. "We weren't the ones to introduce them (the sanctions) but we will undoubtedly welcome considered, reasonable approaches. "The declarations of the (new) Premier Giuseppe Conte in the Italian parliament (this week) show that the head of the new government intends to cooperate with our country. "Russia intends to do the same".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan
di Giovanni Pastore
Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online