New govt won't says Yes to everything on migrants-Di Maio (2)

Naples, June 7 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that Italy's role in sinking a proposed reform of the EU's Dublin Regulation on asylum this week showed that the new government will not accept everything when it comes to migration. "All it took was a few signals on immigration to slow the (reform of) the Dublin Regulation," said Di Maio, who is also 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and deputy premier. "Reformed in that way, that regulation offloaded the problem of immigration onto Italy. "But now they have understood that there's a government that doesn't say yes to everything, that is ready to cooperate in the interests of the Italian people".

