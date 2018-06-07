New govt won't says Yes to everything on migrants-Di Maio (2)

Naples
07/06/2018
Naples, June 7 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that Italy's role in sinking a proposed reform of the EU's Dublin Regulation on asylum this week showed that the new government will not accept everything when it comes to migration. "All it took was a few signals on immigration to slow the (reform of) the Dublin Regulation," said Di Maio, who is also 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and deputy premier. "Reformed in that way, that regulation offloaded the problem of immigration onto Italy. "But now they have understood that there's a government that doesn't say yes to everything, that is ready to cooperate in the interests of the Italian people".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni
di Salvatore De Maria
Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan
di Giovanni Pastore
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online