Macerata

Nigerian pair's detention for Pamela murder revoked (2)

Awelina and Lucky still detained for selling drugs

Nigerian pair's detention for Pamela murder revoked (2)

Macerata, June 7 - A preliminary investigative judge has revoked orders to keep two Nigerians in jail on accusations of involvement in the murder of an 18-year-old Roman girl near Macerata at the end of January, sources said Thursday. The charges of murder and destruction and hiding of a corpse against the men, Lucky Awelima and Desmond Lucky, have been not yet been officially dropped, however. The two had been arrested for complicity with Innocent Oseghale for the murder of Pamela Mastropietro and the dismemberment of her corpse in Macerata. The two remain in jail for selling heroin. Investigations and wiretaps excluded the presence of both the men in the apartment where the girl was killed. Oseghale is in jail in Ascoli Piceno. An Ancona court on Thursday rejected a request to order the Oseghale's detention also for rape charges too.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Ucciso presunto boss: trovata bruciata l'auto usata dai sicari

Incidente sulla A20, donna in grave condizioni

Incidente sulla A20, donna in gravi condizioni

di Salvatore De Maria

Sudtirol-Cosenza su Rai3 Calabria

Sudtirol-Cosenza su Rai3 Calabria

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

Ucciso il ministro dei lavori pubblici dei clan

di Giovanni Pastore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33