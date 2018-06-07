We remain in NATO, still US ally - Di Maio (2)

Pomigliano d'Arco, June 7 - Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday that the new 5-Star Movement/League government's call for sanctions on Russia to be revised does not mean it wants to exit NATO. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and the US Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson said Wednesday that the sanctions should stay. "We remain in NATO and allied to the United States," Di Maio, who is also the M5S leader, said on the fringes of a meeting with Leonardo managers about the aerospace group's plant at Pomigliano d'Arco, near Naples. "But we are carrying forward dialogue with other countries too, such as Russia, as has always been the case. "I'm not worried about the No on Russian sanctions. "Our government is allied to the United States and wants Italy to remain in the agreements, in the alliances, guaranteeing continuity with what came before".