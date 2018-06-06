Pomigliano d'Arco

Fired worker douses self with petrol at Di Maio home (4)

Pomigliano d'Arco, June 6 - One of five workers whose dismissal Italy's supreme court upheld for staging a fake funeral of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) boss Sergio Marchionne on Wednesday chained himself to railings outside the home of Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio and doused his head with a bottle of petrol. The worker, Mimmo Mignano, was with another of the fired workers. Police stopped Mignano from setting his head on fire. Mignano said he was asking Di Maio, who is also industry minister, to intervene and get him his job back. The supreme Court of Cassation earlier upheld the dismissals of the five workers who staged Marchionne's fake funeral outside FCA's Pomigliano plant in 2014. The high court quashed an appeals court verdict that they should be rehired. The Cassation Court upheld the company's appeal and said the workers "breached the limits of trade union dialectics".

