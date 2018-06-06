Striped pants, jumpsuits trending this summer

Rome, June 6 - Every season has its fashion trend, and this summer expect to see jumpsuits and vertical-stripe pants making their mark. The varieties are endless, with a classic vertical side stripe lending a sporty-chic signature to pant styles ranging from cigarette-leg to capri and palazzo. Colour contrast is bold, whether it's a dark stripe on white pants, red on blue, or pink on red. Jumpsuits are also making a statement this summer, in elegant versions that offer the perfect alternative in situations where a full-length dress might be required. Some models even have a couture touch, elevating the easy-to-wear jumpsuit to a new level of sophistication. The right accessories can lend understated elegance to a jumpsuit. With Swarovski jewel-encrusted stiletto heels, a snake arm cuff, and a blue-toned clutch, the look is quickly pulled together. One version that can take its place in any summer wardrobe, for practicality and trendiness, is the white cotton jumpsuit. Another summer must-have are denim overalls, which evoke a bohemian Coachella festival vibe. The most stylish choice is that of a Missoni mixed knit version, perfect when paired with mules. For sustainable fashion, one can look to Genny, where creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini has been leading the way in safeguarding the environment with what's become known in the industry as responsible luxury. In a recent Genny special edition collection created in collaboration with Taroni, three garments (a jumpsuit, a mini-dress and a full-length dress) were made with organic silk, which Facchini said is a "sign of attention for the environment and labour conditions". The garments in the collection use environmentally friendly fabrics that adhere to the standards required under the certification for Global Organic Textile Standards (GOTS) as well as the Greenpeace Detox campaign, which aims to eliminate the use of harmful chemicals in textiles. Other labels with options to fit this summer's hottest trend include Escada, Alberta Ferretti, Zadig & Voltaire, Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini, Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren and Liu Jo.