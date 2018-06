New reformist left force needed - Bersani (3)

Rome, June 6 - Italy needs a new reformist leftwing force, former centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and now bigwig in the splinter leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party Pierluigi Bersani said Wednesday. "We need a novelty, a new political force, a new container of a liberal and reformist left," he said. "I want everyone to put at disposal their emblems, their people, their symbols, taking the steps backward needed to take steps forward".