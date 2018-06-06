Conte appears in Naples presepe

Naples

Naples, June 6 - A statuette of new Premier Giuseppe Conte has already appeared in one of Naple's famed 'presepe' nativity scenes. 'Maestro' Genny Di Virgilio created the figurine and put it between those of the two government partners, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini. The M5S-League premier is in a black suit with a white short and speckled blue tie and carrying a briefcase. He is also carrying the typical Neapolitan 'corno' good luck talisman.

