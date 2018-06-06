7 mn Italians incur debt to pay for medical care (2)

Rome
06/06/2018
Rome, June 6 - Seven million Italians get into debt to pay for medical care, a CENSIS-RBM Health Insurance report said Wednesday, Welfare Day. Some 2.8 million Italians have been forced to dip into their savings and even sell their homes, it said. Italians pay some 40 billion euros out of their own pocket for health care every year, the reports said. The figure rose 9.6% between 2013 and 2017, it said.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti
di Domenico Bertè
Finti medici colpiscono ancora
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online