Paris

Tennis: France, Buffon hail Cecchinato

Djokovic pays compliments, Italian says didn't sleep

Paris, June 6 - The French media and fellow sports stars on Wednesday hailed Italy's Marco Cecchinato after he continued his remarkable run at the French Open by beating Novak Djokovic on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals. Sports daily L'Equipe described the Palermo native and world number 72 as "astonishing" saying that the "pureness of his play" made him worthy of a first appearance in a Grand Slam last four. Le Parisien said Cecchinato was "insane" and was "continuing to dream with his eyes open". Djokovic himself paid tribute too. "Congratulations to Marco on his strong performance," the Serbian 12-time Grand Slam winner said via Twitter. Former Italy and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon was also impressed. "No one believed in it before. Now everyone is talking about the feat," Buffon said on Facebook. "This is the essence of sport: knowing that nothing is impossible". Cecchinato is the first Italian man to reach the men's singles semis at Roland Garros since Corrado Barazzutti 40 years ago. The Sicilian said that he "didn't sleep much" after Tuesday's win. "I've received lots of messages but I only managed to respond to those from relatives," he said. "When Paris is over, I promise I'll respond to everyone".

