Berlin

Respect Italy, no haughty warnings - Steinmeier (3)

German president interview with Die Zeit

Berlin, June 6 - Italy should be respected rather than giving it "haughty warnings", German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Die Zeit weekly newspaper Wednesday. "One can and must love Italy and its people, but we would do well to respect them also," he said. "That obviously does not exclude a political convern with respect to the current situation. But it excludes haughty warnings. Those do not agree either with love or respect".

