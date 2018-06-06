Migrants set for deportation won't be let out -Salvini (2)

Rome

Migrants set for deportation won't be let out -Salvini

Deportation centres to be 'closed' facilities says interior min

Rome, June 6

Rome, June 6 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the government will set up "closed" migrant-repatriation centres so people set to be deported to their homelands "don't go wandering around the cities". "People don't want to have areas where someone leaves at 8 in the morning, goes back at 10 in the evening and causes trouble in the day because they don't know what to do," the League leader and deputy premier said. When asked about possible opposition to this plan from regional governments, Salvini replied: "with all the League governors we have, I can't wait to have closed centres".

