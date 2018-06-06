Migrants set for deportation won't be let out -Salvini (2)

Rome
06/06/2018
Rome, June 6 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that the government will set up "closed" migrant-repatriation centres so people set to be deported to their homelands "don't go wandering around the cities". "People don't want to have areas where someone leaves at 8 in the morning, goes back at 10 in the evening and causes trouble in the day because they don't know what to do," the League leader and deputy premier said. When asked about possible opposition to this plan from regional governments, Salvini replied: "with all the League governors we have, I can't wait to have closed centres".
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti
di Domenico Bertè
Finti medici colpiscono ancora
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online