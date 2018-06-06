Berlin

Dialogue with Rome but respect EU rules - Merkel (3)

Got good deal with Greece

Dialogue with Rome but respect EU rules - Merkel (3)

Berlin, June 6 - Germany will talk to the new Italian government but will stress that everyone has to respect EU rules, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday. "We negotiated in a very tough way with Greece and in the end we reached a good accord," Merkel said. "For this reason I'm going towards the new Italian government, too, in such a way that we can talk to each other, and we will say that a Euroepan Union is based on respect for the rules on the part of all". Merkel added: "in this spirit, afterwards, I will report what has been achieved".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

di Domenico Bertè

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Rapina all'ufficio postale, tre messinesi in manette

Rapina all'ufficio postale, tre messinesi in manette

Finti medici colpiscono ancora

Finti medici colpiscono ancora

di Rosario Pasciuto

Maturità, ecco le Commissioni in Calabria

Maturità, ecco le Commissioni in Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33