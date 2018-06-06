Right that those who earn more shd pay less - Salvini

Rome, June 6 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the rightwing populist League, said on the government's proposed two-rate 'flat tax' that "it is right that those who earn more should pay less". "Those who save more can invest and create jobs," he said. Salvini said "everyone will gain with the flat tax" He said "the absolute intention is that everyone will have a few lire more in their pockets". The flat tax will be set at 15% on incomes of up to 80,000 euros a year, and 20% for incomes above that threshold. Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) chair Matteo Orfini said that "Salvini has finally come out and told the truth". Other PD members said the flat tax was "inherently unfair" and flew in the face of the principle that taxes should be progressive.