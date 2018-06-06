Rome

Right that those who earn more shd pay less - Salvini

High earners invest more, create jobs

Right that those who earn more shd pay less - Salvini

Rome, June 6 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the rightwing populist League, said on the government's proposed two-rate 'flat tax' that "it is right that those who earn more should pay less". "Those who save more can invest and create jobs," he said. Salvini said "everyone will gain with the flat tax" He said "the absolute intention is that everyone will have a few lire more in their pockets". The flat tax will be set at 15% on incomes of up to 80,000 euros a year, and 20% for incomes above that threshold. Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) chair Matteo Orfini said that "Salvini has finally come out and told the truth". Other PD members said the flat tax was "inherently unfair" and flew in the face of the principle that taxes should be progressive.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

di Domenico Bertè

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Presunto boss ucciso a colpi di mitra

Rapina all'ufficio postale, tre messinesi in manette

Rapina all'ufficio postale, tre messinesi in manette

Finti medici colpiscono ancora

Finti medici colpiscono ancora

di Rosario Pasciuto

Maturità, ecco le Commissioni in Calabria

Maturità, ecco le Commissioni in Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33