Huge budget scope for public works - Toninelli (3)

Projects with major social impact says infrastructure minister

Turin, June 6 - Transport and Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said Wednesday there was "huge scope" in the budget for targeted public works. "There's a huge budget and there are many possibilities," he said. "We may also do things that have a social impact much bigger than an economic ones". Toninelli said "we must study, I am forming my team....better resources for the country are great results for all citizens. The aim is to do well for all, not a few categories". Toninelli's 5-Star Movement have vowed to block projects they see as useless, like the high-speed train line (TAV) between Turin and Lyon.

