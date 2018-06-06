Defence chief of staff denies Trenta fears (3)

Rome
06/06/2018
Rome, June 6 - Italy's defence chief of staff on Wednesday denied a La Stampa report that the armed forces harboured "fears" over new Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta. "It's a surprise to read in an authoritative newspaper fanciful insinuations on fears on the part of the Armed Forces about the possible future direction of the new defence minister," it said in a statement. It said "there is already ongoing fruitful collaboration" with Trenta. La Stampa reported Trenta would gradually wind down Italian missions abroad.
