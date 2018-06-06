Spread rises amid fresh market tension (2)

Rome
06/06/2018
Rome, June 6 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields rose to 253 points Wednesday from Tuesday's close of 240 amid fresh market tension as new Premier Giuseppe Conte geared for the second of two confidence votes in the Lower House. As the Milan bourse posted a 1.3% loss in early trading, investors were said to be looking at the G7 in Canada at the end of the week and trade talks after US tariffs on steel and aluminium. There is also expectation about a European Central Bank meeting in mid-month, a key meeting for the phasing out of QE.
