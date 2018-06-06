Rome

Spread rises amid fresh market tension (2)

Milan bourse loses 1.3%

Spread rises amid fresh market tension (2)

Rome, June 6 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields rose to 253 points Wednesday from Tuesday's close of 240 amid fresh market tension as new Premier Giuseppe Conte geared for the second of two confidence votes in the Lower House. As the Milan bourse posted a 1.3% loss in early trading, investors were said to be looking at the G7 in Canada at the end of the week and trade talks after US tariffs on steel and aluminium. There is also expectation about a European Central Bank meeting in mid-month, a key meeting for the phasing out of QE.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

di Domenico Bertè

Rapina all'ufficio postale, tre messinesi in manette

Rapina all'ufficio postale, tre messinesi in manette

Finti medici colpiscono ancora

Finti medici colpiscono ancora

di Rosario Pasciuto

'Ndrangheta: La Dia di Torino confisca beni per un milione di euro a un affiliato locale reggino


'Ndrangheta: La Dia di Torino confisca beni per un milione di euro a un affiliato locale reggino

Maturità, ecco le Commissioni in Calabria

Maturità, ecco le Commissioni in Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33