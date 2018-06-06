Valpolicella wine fetes 50 yrs of DOC at Vinexpo Hong Kong

Beijing, June 6 - Long the key gatekeeper to Asian markets, Vinexpo Hong Kong has confirmed once more its strategic value in its eighth edition from May 29 to May 31 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Italy was present in a "collective" under the Italian Foreign Trade Institute (ICE), which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Valpolicella getting Denominazione di Origine Controllata (DOC) certification. The collective also aimed to promote the image of Italian wine in an ever more strategic market sector, consolidating its presence while laying the foundation for more widespread commercial opportunities. For the past decade, deliveries of Italian wine to the former British colony have grown steadily, from 24 million euros' worth in 2013 to 39 million euros' worth in 2017, +38.2%. Italy is the fifth largest exporter for red wines and second for white and sparkling wines. The ICE collective was present at Vinexpo over a surface area measuring about 500 square meters and included 53 Italian firms from 12 regions. In the area set aside for seminars, several initiatives were held by local experts known internationally - including Master of Wine Debra Meiburg, Master Sommelier Nelson Chow and Ronny Lau, head of the Wine Writers association of Hong Kong - on top-quality Italian wines, focusing on sparkling wines and wine production in the Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany and Piedmont regions. As concerns Valpolicella, there was special attention on the "unique, exclusive and traditional method" for its production, with all the most important red wines showcased, from Amarone to Ripasso, from the various zones and valleys of the Verona area. Vinexpo was taken part in by those working in the sector from continental China and the southern Pacific, with over 1,300 exhibitors from over 50 countries and visits from almost 20,000 professionals working in the sector.