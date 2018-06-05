Over 1 mn unregistered carers working in Italy

Rome, June 5 - The Italian federation of cooperatives, Confcooperative, issued a data analysis during a federation assembly on Tuesday in Rome, sounding the alarm over unregistered carers working in Italy, which it said number one million. Italy's aging population is destined to increase, with the relevant services for the elderly expected to grow alongside it, and government spending doesn't always manage to keep up with demand. Of the families who have a member of the household with limited functional ability, only one in five use public home-based carer services, while a full 70% of families don't hire any help at all, either public or private. Confcooperative's new president, Stefano Granata, said the federation is "ready for dialogue with the new government". - CITY SPENDING FOR SOCIAL SERVICES. City spending on social services has increased by 20.7% in 10 years, but Confcooperative said the increase is "not enough". In 2015, spending by cities for social services was around seven billion euros, 0.42% of the country's GDP. From 2013 to 2015, annual nationwide average per-person spending remained unchanged at 114 euros. In southern Italy, however, spending is decidedly less than in the rest of Italy. The figures range from a minimum of 50 euros per person to about 100 euros in other areas of the country, with the maximum in the country's northeast, at 166 euros. - HOME CARE FOR 370,000 PEOPLE OVER 65. Only 370,000 people over 65 years old have home care, compared to a total of three million who actually need it. In Italy, only 2.7% of the elderly have home healthcare, while the average is 20% in northern European countries. Italy is becoming an increasingly elderly country, with average lifespans expected to reach 86.1 years for men and 90.2 years for women by the year 2065. - INVISIBLE WORKERS, ONE MILLION UNREGISTERED CARERS. One million carers are working under the table in Italy, according to Confcooperative. "They constitute a lifesaver for families in difficulty, but it's a social and economic plague that needs to be resolved," Granata said. Another alarming figure is that more than 70% of families don't have any type of public or private home care. - INNOVATION AND SOCIAL BUSINESS. Granata said the federation has been working "in an innovative way" on a number of initiatives in social services, including social farming, social housing, and local development, as well as recovery and management of common resources. These activities also establish a different relationship with the public administration and are concrete examples of meeting the new needs of Italian communities.