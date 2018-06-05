Security guard gun kills man in medical studio (4)

Rome
05/06/2018
Rome, June 5 - A gun belonging to a security guard being examined in a Rome medical studio went off accidentally and killed a man in a neighbouring room, sources said Tuesday. The accident happened in a studio on the outskirts of the capital, sources said. The bullet went through a wall and hit the victim in the waiting room, sources said. The accident happened in a GP's surgery in via Palmiro Togliatti, on the eastern outskirts of Rome. The victim was aged 60.
