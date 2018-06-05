Conte OK, confirms strong relationship, US tells ANSA (3)

Washington
05/06/2018
Washington, June 5 - A US State Department spokesman told ANSA Tuesday "we have seen the declarations of Premier Conte and we welcome his reaffirmation of the strong relationship between the US and Italy". The spokesman said "Italy is one of our closest allies and we look forward to continuing to work and confer with the new government". He made no comment on Conte's overtures to Moscow and vow to work to try to revise sanctions on Russia.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti
di Domenico Bertè
Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»
di Sebastiano Caspanello
Negramaro, un amore che torna...
di Mauro Cucè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online