Conte OK, confirms strong relationship, US tells ANSA (3)

Washington

No comment on overture to Moscow, vow to revise sanctions

Washington, June 5 - A US State Department spokesman told ANSA Tuesday "we have seen the declarations of Premier Conte and we welcome his reaffirmation of the strong relationship between the US and Italy". The spokesman said "Italy is one of our closest allies and we look forward to continuing to work and confer with the new government". He made no comment on Conte's overtures to Moscow and vow to work to try to revise sanctions on Russia.

