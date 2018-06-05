New molecule slows down ovarian cancer, Italian study shows

(by Manuela Correra) Chicago, June 5 - A Multicentre Italian Trials in Ovarian Cancer (MITO) study showing the effects of a specific molecule on ovarian cancer has been named one of the best research studies presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The study showed how the addition of a specific molecule to chemotherapy in patients suffering from an advanced stage of ovarian cancer can significantly slow the progression of the disease. The study, partially funded by the Associazione Italiana per la Ricerca sul Cancro (AIRC) and the Associazione Italiana di Oncologia Medica (AIOM), involved 80 Italian and foreign centers and was coordinated by the Istituto Nazionale Tumori Pascale di Napoli. Some 400 patients took part in the study. The aim, the oncologist Sandro Pignata from the Istituto Nazionale Tumori Pascale said, "was to assess whether the antiangiogenetic drug bevacizumab, which blocks the growth of blood vessels feeding the tumor, would be effective if added to chemotherapy even in patients in an advanced state and with a relapse of the disease that had received it previously" after surgery.