Moscow welcomes Conte on lifting sanctions (3)

Moscow, June 5 - The chair of the Russian Senate's foreign affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev told the Interfax agency Tuesday that Moscow was pleased with Premier Giuseppe Conte's announcement that sanctions would be lifted but it was waiting to see if Rome could break with its EU partners. He said Conte's words were "positive" but "we cannot overestimate the signals coming from Rome". KOsachev said "Italy is an integral part of the European Union and EU leaders have ways to influence any member country: we know very well that the leaders of other states have made similar statements but then when the time came to vote even the most 'subversive' ones did not break ranks".

