'Ndrangheta 'boss of two worlds' extradited

Rome, June 5 - A 53-year-old boss in the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia nicknamed the "boss of two worlds" for his role in the South America-Europe cocaine trade was extradited to Italy on Tuesday. Vincenzo Macri, 53, was arrested a year ago at Sao Paulo airport in Brazil as he was trying to flee to Caracas. 'Ndrangheta control the Euroepan cocaine trade.