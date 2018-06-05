Rome

Dublin overhaul with automatic relocation -Conte (3)

Premier says existing system must be 'surpassed'

Dublin overhaul with automatic relocation -Conte (3)

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that Italy wants to see the EU's Dublin Regulation on managing asylum seekers overhauled with a system of automatic relocations. "The first test of the new way of dialoguing with our European partners is immigration," Conte told the Senate ahead of a confidence vote in his M5S-League executive. "The management of (migrant) flows up to now has been a failure. "Europe has allowed selfish closures by many States who offloaded responsibilities and difficulties on others, our country first and foremost. "We will ask vehemently that the Dublin Regulation be surpassed to achieve real respect of a fair division of the responsibilities and the creation of obligatory automatic relocation systems for asylum seekers". The Dublin Regulation rules that requests are dealt with by the EU country where the asylum seeker arrives, which has meant Italy has borne most of the burden of the Mediterranean migrant crisis.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

di Domenico Bertè

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Di Maio fa il pienone a piazza Cairoli

Di Maio: alle amministrative decisiva l'astensione

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

di Mauro Cucè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33