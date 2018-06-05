Man probed for killing migrant (3)

Vibo Valentia

In Calabria

Vibo Valentia, June 5 - A Calabrian man has been placed under investigation for allegedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old Mali-born trade union activist while he was allegedly taking metal sheets for his shanty near Vibo Valentia at the weekend. The suspect, said to be a local man, is suspected of murdering Soumayla Sacko after seeing him taking the sheets. Sacko's murder shocked Italy. Investigations are continuing into Saturday evening's alleged shooting murder of Sacko and wounding of two others in San Calogero. Investigators are searching the area for the white Fiat Panda that the survivors say was used in the shooting. The incident occurred after the three victims, all legal immigrants, had walked to an old warehouse in San Ferdinando to collect some metal sheeting, which investigators believe was stolen. They say the murder was in retaliation for the theft and that there was no xenophobic motivation. There have been tributes to Sacko's work as a trade unionist and activist for migrant rights. Local migrants have staged demos. Italian media said he had wanted the sheeting to shore up his shanty.

