Soccer: Italian Super Cup may go to Saudi Arabia (3)

League ready to accept important offer - Micciché

League ready to accept important offer - Micciché

Milan, June 5 - Serie A is set to export the Italian Super Cup to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for some seven million euros, almost double other editions that have been held in China and other countries, League chief Gaetano Micciché said Tuesday. The details have to be hammered out for the Super Cup to be played between Serie A winners Juventus and Italian Cup holders AC Milan on January 13, he said. "We believe we should accept this important offer from Arabia," said Micciché. "It isn't only for the next one but also for the years to come. It is important that there should be a strong interest from wealthy new markets". Previous editions of the Cup have been held four times in China, twice in the United States, twice in Doha and once in Libya.

