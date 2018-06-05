Over 1 mn unregistered carers working in Italy

Rome, June 5 - The Italian federation of cooperatives, Confcooperative, issued a data analysis during a federation assembly on Tuesday in Rome, sounding the alarm over unregistered carers working in Italy, which it said number one million. Italy's aging population is destined to increase, with the relevant services for the elderly expected to grow alongside it, and government spending doesn't always manage to keep up with demand. Of the families who have a member of the household with limited functional ability, only one in five use public home-based carer services, while a full 70% of families don't hire any help at all, either public or private. Confcooperative's new president, Stefano Granata, said the federation is "ready for dialogue with the new government".