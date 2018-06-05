Romanian nabbed for abducting, raping woman for 6 mths (4)

Turin, June 5 - Italian police have arrested a 39-year-old Romanian national for allegedly abducting a woman for six months and raping and beating her continuously in Turin. The alleged violence and rape took place in a room locked with a large chain, police said. The man was stopped a few days ago in a supermarket in the centre of Turin, where he had forced the woman to follow him, judicial sources said. The woman managed to escape and launch the alarm when the man's attention was not on her, police said. The woman, a former dancer, met her future attacker when she ended up living on the street because of money problems and the man offered to put her up. She was then forced to live in a cold, dirty and dank room for six months. The victim was believed to be Italian.