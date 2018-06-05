Balotelli calls for 'ius soli' law (3)

Turin, June 5 - Italo-Ghanaian Italy striker Mario Balotelli on Tuesday called for a 'ius soli' (law of the soil) law to give the children of regular immigrants citizenship much sooner than the 18 years of age he and others have had to wait. "It's not nice to have citizenship only at 18, it was tough not to be recognised as an Italian as a boy," said the Nice striker, who earlier this week spoke out against racism. "I'm not a politician, but the law should be changed," the 27-year-old former Inter and Man City striker said. The last centre-left-led government tried to pass a 'ius soli' bill giving citizenship to kids after five years in the school system, but failed because of conservative opposition. On Tuesday the leader of the anti-migrant League, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, replied to Baolotli saying "Dear Mario the ius soli is not a priority of mine nor of Italians. "Buon lavoro, and enjoy yourself, chasing a football". Salvini had also been critical of Balotelli's anti-racism calls.