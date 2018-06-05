Rome

Case of murdered migrant disturbing - Conte (2)

We must guarantee legality says premier

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Tuesday that the case of a migrant trade unionist who was killed in Calabria at the weekend was "disturbing". He added that it was necessary to "guarantee legality" and bemoaned the fact that people are living "under the threshold of poverty". Conte's comments on the case of Soumaila Sacko, a 29-year-old Malian national and activist for migrant rights, was the only part of his speech that won a standing ovation from the whole Senate, including opposition lawmakers. The new government had come under fire for failing to make a statement on the case.

