Rome

New wind is blowing says Conte (2)

We'll complete our programme says premier

New wind is blowing says Conte (2)

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte told the Senate on Tuesday his government will complete its programme to bring about real change for Italian people. "Even if we only achieve the innovations that I have just mentioned, the citizens would immediately perceive that the new wind is not blowing in vain," he said. "They would perceive that the wind of change is blowing everywhere: in the big cities and in the little towns. "They would perceive that their quality of life has improved and they would feel more unite and proud to live in this beautiful country of ours. "This is our final objective".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

di Domenico Bertè

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Di Maio fa il pienone a piazza Cairoli

Di Maio: alle amministrative decisiva l'astensione

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

di Mauro Cucè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33