We'll reform statute of limitations - Conte (3)

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government will reform Italy's statute of limitations to prevent guilty people dodging justice because their cases time out. "We'll reform the statue of limitations, which must go back to having its original function, and no longer be a mere expedient to duck out of a just process," Conte said. He also said the government will beef up legislation against conflicts of interest, saying this was a "worm that eats away at out economic-social system".

