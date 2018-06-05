Rome

Confidence in govt contract for change - Conte tells Senate (2)

Rome, June 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte addressed the Senate on Tuesday to ask it to put its confidence in the 5-Star Movement/League coalition government he heads. "Today we present ourselves to you to ask for confidence, not just in a government team, but also in a project to change Italy, formalised in the form of a contract between the two political parties that form the parliamentary majority," Conte said. The executive's faces a confidence vote later in the day in the Upper House and another confidence vote in the Lower House on Wednesday.

