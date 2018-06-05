Rome

Salvini uses irony after criticism over migrant murder

Interior minister tweets link with #Salvinitoblame hashtag

Salvini uses irony after criticism over migrant murder

Rome, June 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini responded with irony to criticism directed at him following the murder of a migrant trade unionist in Calabria at the weekend. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and League leader, tweeted the link of an article by daily newspaper Il Giornale with the headline "Migrants against Salvini: 'Racist, your good times are up'". The minister's only comment in the tweet was the hashtag #colpadiSalvini - #Salvinitoblame. Police are trying to track down the killers of Soumaila Sacko, a 29-year-old Malian national who was shot dead in an attack in the town of San Calogero in which two others were wounded. The killing of Sacko, an activist for migrant rights, sparked protests by migrant workers in the area.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

di Domenico Bertè

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Di Maio fa il pienone a piazza Cairoli

Di Maio: alle amministrative decisiva l'astensione

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

di Mauro Cucè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33