Salvini uses irony after criticism over migrant murder

Rome, June 5 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini responded with irony to criticism directed at him following the murder of a migrant trade unionist in Calabria at the weekend. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and League leader, tweeted the link of an article by daily newspaper Il Giornale with the headline "Migrants against Salvini: 'Racist, your good times are up'". The minister's only comment in the tweet was the hashtag #colpadiSalvini - #Salvinitoblame. Police are trying to track down the killers of Soumaila Sacko, a 29-year-old Malian national who was shot dead in an attack in the town of San Calogero in which two others were wounded. The killing of Sacko, an activist for migrant rights, sparked protests by migrant workers in the area.