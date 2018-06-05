Luxembourg

Italy big ally, will speak to Salvini-Austria's Kickl (3)

Italian interior minister eyes coop with Orban on EU rules

Italy big ally, will speak to Salvini-Austria's Kickl (3)

Luxembourg, June 5 - Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl said Tuesday that Vienna considers Italy to be "a strong ally", adding that he will speak to his Italian counterpart Matteo Salvini later in the day. Entering a justice and home affairs council in Luxembourg, Kickl added that, if there is no agreement on the proposed reform of the Dublin regulation, he would "announce something like a small Copernican revolution" on asylum policy at an informal meeting of interior ministers in Innsbruck in September, which will be held under the Austrian EU duty presidency. Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the rightwing, anti-migrant League party, said Monday that the new Italian government intends to work with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration to reform the European Union. "Today I had a cordial telephone call with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán," Salvini told a rally at Fiumicino, near Rome, late on Monday. "We'll work to change the rules of this European Union".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

di Domenico Bertè

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Di Maio fa il pienone a piazza Cairoli

Di Maio: alle amministrative decisiva l'astensione

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

di Mauro Cucè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33