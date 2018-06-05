Rome

Operation targets suspects linked to Messina Denaro (2)

17 people under investigation

Operation targets suspects linked to Messina Denaro (2)

Rome, June 5 - A big police operation on Tuesday targeted suspects allegedly part of a network assisting fugitive Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, sources said. The operation featured the search of several properties in the Sicilian province of Trapani and 17 people are under investigation. Messina Denaro, 56, has been on the run since 1993 and is considered a candidate to be Cosa Nostra's boss of bosses following the deaths of Bernardo Provenzano in 2016 and Salvatore Riina in 2017. He is on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives. He has not been seen in public in over 20 years. An informant in 2014 helped authorities update their facial composite of him.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

Incidente sulla A20, un morto e 4 feriti

di Domenico Bertè

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

Di Maio: «Sciacca avrà il Governo dalla sua parte»

di Sebastiano Caspanello

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Tre morti in incidente, uno è cosentino

Di Maio fa il pienone a piazza Cairoli

Di Maio: alle amministrative decisiva l'astensione

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

Negramaro, un amore che torna...

di Mauro Cucè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33