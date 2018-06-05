Operation targets suspects linked to Messina Denaro (2)

Rome, June 5 - A big police operation on Tuesday targeted suspects allegedly part of a network assisting fugitive Cosa Nostra boss Matteo Messina Denaro, sources said. The operation featured the search of several properties in the Sicilian province of Trapani and 17 people are under investigation. Messina Denaro, 56, has been on the run since 1993 and is considered a candidate to be Cosa Nostra's boss of bosses following the deaths of Bernardo Provenzano in 2016 and Salvatore Riina in 2017. He is on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives. He has not been seen in public in over 20 years. An informant in 2014 helped authorities update their facial composite of him.