Salvini says ready to meet Tunisian interior min (3)

Rome
04/06/2018
Rome, June 4 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he was willing to meet his Tunisian counterpart after Tunisia said it was stunned by his remarks that the north African country "often exports convicts". Salvini said "there is the firmest willingness on my part to meet as soon as possible with my Tunisian counterpart to increase and improve cooperation in the mutual interest on the fronts of security, immigration and fighting terrorism". Salvini was speaking at a Rome reception for the 70th anniversary of the birth of Israel.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”
di Nuccio Anselmo
L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online