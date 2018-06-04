Rome

Bari court tents 'emergency' says Bonafede (3)

Will visit Bari in next few days

Rome, June 4 - Courts having to move to tents in Bari after the court building was declared unsafe is an "emergency", new Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said Monday. Bonafede said he would probably visit the southern Italian city in the next few days. The minister was speaking to justice ministry staff, whom he met for the first time on Monday.

