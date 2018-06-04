Rome

Vaccines in govt contract says Grillo (3)

'We'll say when and how'

Vaccines in govt contract says Grillo (3)

Rome, June 4 - New Health Minister Giulia Grillo said Monday that possibly changing rules on compulsory vaccinations for school admission was part of the government contract between her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. "Vaccines are part of the contract. There's a part of the contract that speaks about them, a small part, but it's there. And we'll act with synergy with the rest of the government on this". She said "when we do this, we'll tell you when and how". The contract suggests that a decree laying down 11 compulsory vaccinations for school entry would be changed to make them recommended but no longer obligatory. photo: a demo for freedom of choice on vaccinations

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

di Nuccio Anselmo

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

di Giuseppe Romeo

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33