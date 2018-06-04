Vaccines in govt contract says Grillo (3)

Rome, June 4 - New Health Minister Giulia Grillo said Monday that possibly changing rules on compulsory vaccinations for school admission was part of the government contract between her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. "Vaccines are part of the contract. There's a part of the contract that speaks about them, a small part, but it's there. And we'll act with synergy with the rest of the government on this". She said "when we do this, we'll tell you when and how". The contract suggests that a decree laying down 11 compulsory vaccinations for school entry would be changed to make them recommended but no longer obligatory. photo: a demo for freedom of choice on vaccinations