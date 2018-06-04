Tunisia 'stunned' by Salvini on 'exporting convicts' (2)

Tunis
04/06/2018
Tunis, June 4 - Tunisia on Monday said it was stunned by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's remark that the North African country "often exports convicts". The Tunisian foreign ministry received the Italian ambassador and voiced its "deep amazement" to him, a statement said. It said the remarks "do not reflect the cooperation between the two countries in the field of immigration management and indicate an incomplete knowledge of the various mechanisms of coordination existing between the Tunisian and Italian (secret) services to tackle this phenomenon".
