Rome

Fontana website hacked with sex product ads

Minister spurred row with no gay families remark

Fontana website hacked with sex product ads

Rome, June 4 - The new website of new minister for the family and disabilities Lorenzo Fontana of the rightwing populist League has been hacked with ads for sexual-performance-enhancing products, sources said Monday. Fontana sparked a row at the weekend by saying there were no gay families in Italy. He has also espoused pro-life stances and said Italians should have more babies.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

di Nuccio Anselmo

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

di Giuseppe Romeo

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33