Fontana website hacked with sex product ads

Rome
04/06/2018
Rome, June 4 - The new website of new minister for the family and disabilities Lorenzo Fontana of the rightwing populist League has been hacked with ads for sexual-performance-enhancing products, sources said Monday. Fontana sparked a row at the weekend by saying there were no gay families in Italy. He has also espoused pro-life stances and said Italians should have more babies.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”
di Nuccio Anselmo
L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online