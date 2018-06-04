Rome

Salvini slams Soros as 'speculator' says likes Putin 'free'

Have already sued people who said Moscow was paying me'

Salvini slams Soros as 'speculator' says likes Putin 'free'

Rome, June 4 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday rejected George Soros's suggestion the anti-migrant and Euroskeptic party might be funded by Vladimir Putin. Salvini said on RTL radio he had a high opinion of the Russian president "free of charge" and dismissed the billionaire philanthropist and liberal open-society advocate as a "speculator who 20 years ago caused one of the biggest Italian economic disasters," when the lira was forced out of the European exchange rate mechanism (ERM) along with the pound. "I have already sued people who said Russia was paying me," said deputy premier and Interior Minister Salvini, adding that "I've never had a lira from Russia, or a matrioska, or a fur hat." "There is a relationship of esteem with Putin, I believe he has done a lot for his people and with interventions against Islamist terrorism like the intervention in Syria: and I say that gratis, because I think so.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

di Nuccio Anselmo

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

di Giuseppe Romeo

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33