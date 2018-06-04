Half Med turtles have plastic in bodies

Rome
04/06/2018
Rome, June 4 - Half of the turtles in the Mediterranean have plastic in their bodies, Italian environmental studies institute ISPRA said Monday. After a year of studying turtles, ISPRA and partners across the Med found plastic in 53% of turtles, 187 live and 424 found dead on beaches. Some 63% of those found dead had plastic in their digestive systems. The survey was released on the eve of World Environment Day.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”
di Nuccio Anselmo
L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online