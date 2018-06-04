Defence minister transfers husband (3)

Rome
04/06/2018
Rome, June 4 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta on Monday transferred her husband, an army captain, after accusations of conflicts of interest. Trenta, an army reservist named by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, ordered the transfer on her first day in her new job for "reasons of propriety". She has moved her husband, Captain Claudio Passarelli, from his post as secretary to the national deputy director for armaments to the general affairs office.
Le altre notizie
Risparmi record a 24,2 miliardi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”
di Nuccio Anselmo
L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro
di Giuseppe Romeo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online