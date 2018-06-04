Defence minister transfers husband (3)

Rome, June 4 - Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta on Monday transferred her husband, an army captain, after accusations of conflicts of interest. Trenta, an army reservist named by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, ordered the transfer on her first day in her new job for "reasons of propriety". She has moved her husband, Captain Claudio Passarelli, from his post as secretary to the national deputy director for armaments to the general affairs office.