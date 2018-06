Milan ultra leader, Inter steward chief nabbed for drugs (2)

Milan, June 4 - The leader of AC Milan's hard-core 'ultra' fans and Inter Milan's director of stewards were arrested on drugs charges on Monday. Curva Sud ultra chief Luca Lucci, who has a record for sporting crime including a fight in which an Inter fan lost an eye, was arrested along with Inter steward chief Massimo Mannelli. Lucci is currently serving a DASPO ground attendance ban. The pair were among 22 people arrested in a Milan drugs bust.