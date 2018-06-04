Rome to test hole-fighting asphalt sealant

Rome
04/06/2018
Rome, June 4 - The city of Rome said Monday that it has launched testing of a special asphalt sealant to combat the big problem of potholes in the capital's roads. The council said the "innovative material to protect and renew the road surface" was being used on an experimental basis as part of a drive to "evaluate the technologies used at the international level in the field of management of road surfacing".
