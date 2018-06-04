Less precarious work, minimum wage coming - Di Maio (2)

Rome
04/06/2018
Rome, June 4 - New Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Monday met a group of food-delivery riders in his first official engagement since being sworn in and described them as a "symbol of a abandoned generation that does not have protection and sometimes doesn't even have a contract". Di Maio, who is also leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the deputy premier in the new government, said it was necessary to give these workers "insurance and a dignified minimum wage". "I wanted to meet them because we are starting on a path with a model of less precarious, more dignified labour that has a minimum hourly wage," he said. "It's a small first step but we want to give a signal to those who have a job and ask for more dignity. "We can do this with laws, with a minimum hourly wage, and, above all, by assisting dialogue between the big international groups and the young people who are asking for minimum rights, not for the moon".
