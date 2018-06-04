Rome

Pope calls for end to 'omerta' in Ostia

Francis visits Rome seaside suburb hit by organized crime

Pope calls for end to 'omerta' in Ostia

Rome, June 4 - Pope Francis appealed for local people to rebel against the culture of 'omerta' - the failure to report the felonies of organized crime syndicates - during a visit to the mobster-hit Rome seaside suburb of Ostia on Sunday. He invited the people of Ostia to loosen "the knots that keep us bound to the moorings of fear and depression. "Jesus wants the walls of indifference and silent collusion to be breached, iron bars of oppression and arrogance torn asunder, and paths cleared for justice, civility and legality," he added.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

di Nuccio Anselmo

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

di Giuseppe Romeo

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33