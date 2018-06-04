Pope calls for end to 'omerta' in Ostia

Rome
04/06/2018
Rome, June 4 - Pope Francis appealed for local people to rebel against the culture of 'omerta' - the failure to report the felonies of organized crime syndicates - during a visit to the mobster-hit Rome seaside suburb of Ostia on Sunday. He invited the people of Ostia to loosen "the knots that keep us bound to the moorings of fear and depression. "Jesus wants the walls of indifference and silent collusion to be breached, iron bars of oppression and arrogance torn asunder, and paths cleared for justice, civility and legality," he added.
