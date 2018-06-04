Rome

Soccer: Balotelli appeals against racism

Making me captain could be signal says Italy forward

Soccer: Balotelli appeals against racism

Rome, June 3 - Forward Mario Balotelli has appealed for Italy to combat racism and said he can be a role model even if he does not become captain of the national team. "Racism really hurts," said Balotelli, who has Ghanaian roots and has returned to the Azzurri under new coach Roberto Mancini after a four years of being snubbed. "It's time for Italy to become like many other countries - more open - and to start integrating people who come from abroad. "I'm here to score goals, not to be the captain. You can be an example without the (captain's) armband". The 27-year-old striker added, however, that if he were to become Italy captain "it could be a signal to all migrants". Italy, who have not qualified for the World Cup in Russia, face the Netherlands in a friendly on Monday after losing 3-1 to France on Friday and beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 last week.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Donna investita dal treno... e un giovane si fa un selfie

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

Giulia Grillo, la ministra messinese “d’adozione”

di Nuccio Anselmo

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

Fucilate tra San Calogero e Rosarno, un morto e due feriti

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

L’auto va in fiamme, muore Filippo Naro

di Giuseppe Romeo

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Migrante ucciso a colpi fucile, c'è pista precisa

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33